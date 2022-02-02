Nokia launches AppleCare+ like protection plans, extended warranty for smartphones

Nokia Mobile has launched protection plans and extended warranty programmes for its smartphones. Customers who are concerned about their Nokia phones' safety can now purchase additional security from HMD Global. If this sounds familiar, you are not mistaken. HMD's new plans will work similar to Apple's AppleCare and AppleCare+ plans, focused on increasing the longevity of Nokia smartphones, although they are already quite strong.

HMD has introduced these protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phone users in India and the US. HMD has partnered with the device management platform Servify to provide Nokia smartphone customers with extended warranty, screen protection, and insurance for customers in India and the US.

The extended warranty plan of 12 months in the US costs $10 (roughly Rs 750) while the Indian protection plans start at Rs 349. The protection plans in the US cost between $19 (roughly Rs 1,420) and $189 (roughly Rs 14,100) for 14-month and 24-month plans. For customers in India, you will get the price details according to your handset only after you have logged into the website of Servify.

HMD's protection plan has a wide coverage of damage to your Nokia phone, such as accidental drops or liquid damage and unexpected breakdowns due to defects in material and workmanship after the original manufacturer's warranty has expired. But the plans exclude protection in the case of

Damage due to negligence, gross misconduct, or normal wear and tear

Cosmetic damages (dents in outer body damage, stripping of color, scratches, etc.)

Software issues beyond the Nokia's limited warranty, malware, and damages to accessories

Theft or loss of the device

Damage or loss of insured equipment following a fire.

The extended warranty, however, covers defects and unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns after the expiry of your device's original manufacturer's warranty, according to Nokia's website.

While the new protection plans and extended warranty sound good, they are available only if you bought a Nokia phone recently. HMD will allow a Nokia phone customer to purchase a protection plan within 30 days of device activation and extended warranty within 90 days of activation. Therefore, if you have an old Nokia phone, you are not eligible. HMD said on its website that the entire process takes about 7 to 12 days from the time you furnish all your details, but HMD gives you real-time updates online and through Nokia My Device app.