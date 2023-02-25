Nokia launches three new smartphones Nokia G22, C32 and C22 with up to three days of battery life

Nokia is supposedly in a launching spree, after unveiling the flagship Nokia X30 5G this month, HMD Global has now launched three budget and mid-range phones. The smartphones are said to offer a humongous battery life of three days. Nokia claims that the smartphones come with improved imaging and durability in the C-series. Other than that, Nokia has also unveiled its first ever smartphone Nokia G22 to come with repairability at its core, including a global collaboration with iFixit.

Talking about the Nokia phones, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global: "People value long lasting, quality devices and they shouldn't have to compromise on price to get it. The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer, and with advanced imaging on Nokia C32 and improved durability on Nokia C22, we are bringing even more value to the C-series."

"We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey to bring 5G device manufacturing to Europe", said Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global. "The Nokia brand has a proud history within the European market, and with this move we are continuing to strengthen our position as the only major European smartphone provider.

Nokia G22 – a smartphone you can repair yourself

Nokia G22 is the first Nokia smartphone purposefully designed with repairability at its core, taking signature Nokia phone longevity to the next level. In collaboration with iFixit, a global repair community, you can easily access repair guides and affordable parts to replace a damaged display, bent charging port or flat battery on Nokia G22.

The new G-series smartphone also comes with a 100 per centrecycled plastic back, OZO Playback that delivers enhanced bass and clearer sound, plus 2 years of AndroidTM OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates2 and extended three-year warranty3 at no extra cost.

Nokia C22 – a durability champion offering maximum value

Nokia C22 arrives with exceptional build quality that outperforms the competition4 in rigorous free fall tests. Nokia C22 is prepared to take on the unexpected moments of daily life thanks to IP52 splash and dust protection, toughened 2.5D display glass, and rigid metal chassis housed within a strong polycarbonate unibody design. It's packed with powerful imaging algorithms in an improved dual 13MP camera that make capturing memories with crisp detail possible in any light.

Announcing first steps in journey to bring manufacturing to Europe

In a move to further strengthen its security promises, HMD Global takes the first steps in a journey to become the first major global smartphone provider to bring manufacturing to Europe. In the first stage of this journey, the company is developing capabilities and processes to bring 5G Nokia device production to Europe in 2023. These new developments are a continuation of HMD Global's commitment to conducting secure and transparent operations in Europe.