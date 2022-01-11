Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds launched, these affordable earphones work with Google Assistant

Nokia is beginning the new year with the launch of new earphones in India. HMD Global has announced the new Nokia Lite Earbuds and Nokia Wired Buds, both of which are now available to buy from online shopping websites and shops near you. HMD is calling the Nokia Lite Earbuds its affordable premium earbuds, while the Nokia Wired Buds brings a tangle-free soft flat cable.

HMD's new earphones bring Nokia's premium design, which the company says makes them "suitable for work, play, and entertainment." Nokia has a growing portfolio of audio products in India, but it still seems little in front of rivals such as Redmi, Realme, and Samsung in India. With the new earbuds, HMD is looking to launch fresh attacks on rivals, while giving customers more options on the market.

Nokia Lite Earbuds price and specifications

The Nokia Lite Earbuds come with 6mm audio drivers, which the company said offer studio-tuned sound. The earbuds have an in-ear design with long stems, which are likely to ensure better gesture detection. The earbuds come inside a pill-shaped charging case that has LED light indicators on the front. HMD claims the Nokia Lite Earbuds can offer a playtime of 36 hours with a single charge, where 6 hours come from the 40mAh batteries inside the earbuds and 30 hours from the 400mAh battery of the case. You can pair the earbuds with your phone, laptop, or any other device using Bluetooth, and use them through gestures. There is no app support for the Nokia Lite Earbuds, but they support Google Assistant, so you can ask it anything you want. If you use an iPhone, the Nokia Lite Earbuds will support Siri.

The Nokia Lite Earbuds cost Rs 2,799 and come in classic charcoal colour. It will be available to buy from Nokia's online store and leading online and offline stores.

Nokia Wired Buds price and specifications

With 10mm efficient drivers inside, the Nokia Wired Buds bring the magic of wired earphones. With silicone ear tips - which come in three sizes, the earphones are able to offer passive noise isolation, which means you can listen to music and talk to people on calls without worrying about the surrounding noise much. The earphones have an in-line mic that ensures clarity in voice calls. The earphones also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri with just the click of the button.

The Nokia Wired Buds come at a price of Rs 299 and in Black, White, Blue and Red colours. It, too, will be available to buy from the Nokia stores and leading online and offline stores.