Nokia may be working on a new Android tablet, launch likely in October

Nokia, under the stewardship of Finland's HMD Global, has so far been focusing on mobile phones and accessories, but it has got a newfound interest in expanding its portfolio. That includes a new tablet that two shopping websites inadvertently listed online, confirming that HMD's first Nokia tablet is coming soon. The listing said this tablet is called Nokia T20, but it is not clear if that is just a placeholder or the actual name for the tablet. However, the Nokia T20 key specifications are available.

According to NokiaMob.net, shopping websites from the UK and UAE have listed the Nokia T20 tablet with specifications such as a 10.36-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The listing shows there will be two variants of the Nokia T20: one of them will just use Wi-Fi for connectivity, while the other one will support both Wi-Fi and 4G using a SIM card. The Nokia T20 is likely to be available in blue colour but you can expect more colour variants as and when the launch happens.

Not just the specifications, the listings have revealed the price of the Nokia T20. The Wi-Fi variant may come at a cost of GBP 185, which is roughly Rs 19,200, including VAT, but the price without VAT is GBP 154, which is roughly Rs 16,000. The 4G model of the Nokia T20 may cost GBP 202 (roughly Rs 20,860) with VAT and GBP 168 (roughly Rs 17,380) without VAT, according to the report.

HMD has not said anything about the Nokia T20 tablet yet, but the company told me on the sidelines of the Nokia XR20 launch that it is planning to expand into different categories without mentioning that the tablet is one of them. Nokia, before falling into the hands of HMD Global, used to sell the Nokia N1 Android tablet that was supposed to take on iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab.

The Nokia T20 tablet may bring a pure Android experience, much like Nokia phones. Now, the stock Android experience on a smartphone is sought after and popular among Android buyers, but I cannot say the same for tablets. There is a reason why Google killed its own Pixel tablet line-up. That reason is the poor Android interface for tablets. Although companies such as Samsung have managed to prevent their tablets from falling victim to that shoddiness, it will be interesting to see how HMD finds its way around. Rumours suggest there is an event slated for October where HMD will announce new smartphones and it is likely the Nokia T20 will see the light of day then, too.

Apart from Nokia, Realme is also going to launch its own tablet soon. The Chinese company that is aggressively expanding into different product categories will launch the Realme Pad sometime later this year. This tablet is going to look similar to the Apple iPad but the hardware information is not abundant right now.