Nokia now giving discounts up to Rs 2,000 on Nokia 5.4, XR20, C30, T20 tablet: Here are all deals

If you are looking for a new smartphone or a tablet, Nokia has some offers that you may find appealing. HMD Global, which has the licence to sell Nokia phones, has launched new offers in India and you can get them only through Nokia's online store. The deals include up to Rs 2,000 off on smartphones such as the Nokia XR20, Nokia 5.4, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C01 Plus, and on the Nokia T20 tablet.

With these discounts, the Nokia phones have just become better in terms of their value. I have tested all the aforementioned phones as well as the tablet from Nokia and they all have mostly been fine but not on par with other phones in their price ranges. I mean the specifications on these Nokia phones have most often turned out a little less powerful in comparison with a phone from Realme or Redmi or Samsung. But nonetheless, Nokia phones have a great design and the promise of secure and near-stock Android that is hard to beat.

Let us take a look at the Nokia offers now.

Nokia XR20 discount

The Nokia XR20 is selling for Rs 2,000 less at the Nokia store. That makes the price of the Nokia XR20's only storage variant, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 46,999. But in order to get this discount, you need to apply the code that Nokia will reveal on the website when checking out.

Nokia G20, G10 discount

There is a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 smartphones. You will have to use the code to get this discount, after which the Nokia G20 will cost you Rs 12,499 and the Nokia G10's price will be Rs 11,149.

Nokia 5.4 discount

The Nokia 5.4 is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000 right now. You need to apply the code to be able to get it. After the discount, the Nokia 5.4 will start at Rs 11,999.

Nokia C30, C20 Plus, C01 Plus discount

The Nokia C30 is available for a discount of Rs 1,000, after which the price will be Rs 8,999. On the other hand, Nokia is giving a discount of 10 per cent on both the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C01 Plus. So, since the price of the Nokia C20 Plus is Rs 7,999, the discount will be Rs 799. And a 10 per cent discount on the Nokia C01 Plus will be Rs 614 since its listed price is Rs 6,199 on the Nokia website.

Nokia T20 discount

Nokia's first tablet, T20, is also selling at a discount right now. You can get Rs 1,000 off on applying the code mentioned on the website while checking out. After the discount, the Nokia T20 will cost you Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version with Wi-Fi. Additionally, you get a free flip cover worth Rs 999 with the purchase right now.