Nokia PureBook Pro laptop announced in 15 and 17 inch models, price starts at around Rs 59,000

Nokia PureBook Pro is the latest laptop offering from the brand. The laptop is manufactured by OFF Global. For those unaware, OFF Global is a French startup that has struck a deal with Nokia to design and sell laptops under the brand They will be selling Nokia PureBook Pro in 22 countries as per the licensing agreement with Nokia.

The Nokia PureBook Pro is made available in 15-inch and 17-inch models. It comes in a bunch of colour options such as Blue, Gray, Silver and Red. The laptop has an aluminum top cover, rounded edges and a big trackpad.

The Nokia PureBook Pro sports an IPS LCD panel with a brightness of 250 nits. The panel has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Nokia PureBook Pro is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3-1220P chipset. It is offered with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There's no option to upgrade as Nokia PureBook Pro is offered in just a single configuration. However, you can put in a micro-SD to expand storage.

The Nokia PureBook Pro sports a quad-speaker setup. Along with that, it gets a 2-megapixel web camera. The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner for authentication with Windows Hello support. The Nokia PureBook Pro runs Windows 11 out of the box. For connectivity, it has two USB-C 3.2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's barely any difference between the 15-inch and 17-inch models of the Nokia PureBook Pro apart from the dimensions, battery capacity and weight. The former weighs 1.7kgs and has a 57Wh battery while the latter weighs 2.5kgs and gets a larger 63Wh battery.

Nokia PureBook Pro price and availability

The 15.6-inch model of the Nokia PureBook Pro is priced at EUR 699 (roughly Rs 59,000). On the other hand, the 17-inch model comes in at (roughly Rs 67,500). The Nokia PureBook Pro will be available in France, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada, and Thailand.

The list does not include India which is quite surprising as Nokia already sells its other laptops in the country.