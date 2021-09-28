Nokia QLED TVs, Android TVs, PureBook S14 laptop, and earphones launched, check details

Flipkart has launched a new range of Nokia-branded products in India ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. There is a brand-new Nokia QLED TV that is a first in the line and comes in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. Then, there are four other TVs with smart features and they come in four sizes. Flipkart has also launched a new Nokia PureBook laptop with a new processor and pre-installed with Windows 11. Mind you, these products do not belong to HMD Global because it only handles mobile and mobile accessories of the Nokia brand.

These new Nokia-branded products are identical to the ones that Flipkart launched last year. Flipkart acquired the license for the products that bear the Nokia branding. Besides the new laptops and new TVs, Flipkart has also launched a new Nokia headset and three new models of Nokia's truly wireless earbuds in India. With new launches, Flipkart's Nokia-branded products are now available in the TV, laptop, audio, and air conditioner categories.

Nokia QLED TV range

Flipkart's new Nokia QLED TV range includes a 50-inch model and a 55-inch model. The TVs come with the Quantum Dot technology with an active quantum dot filter for better picture clarity. The panels feature Dolby Vision and HDR10 picture standards, which means your Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video experience is going to be good. The company is touting that the TVs have a 102 per cent NTSC colour gamut along with Gamma engine 2.2. Flipkart's new Nokia QLED TVs are manufactured in India.

The QLED TV range uses 60W JBL speakers and the Harman AudioEFX algorithm for better sound quality. There is Dolby Atmos support on the TVs, as well. The TVs run Android 11 software, with Google Play Store support. You get apps such as YouTube and Netflix preloaded on the TVs. They are powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is a 700MHz G31 GPU inside the TVs for graphics.

The Nokia QLED TV range starts at Rs 49,999 and will go on sale starting October 3, which is when the Big Billion Days sale will kick off.

Nokia Smart TV range

Besides the premium QLED TVs, Flipkart also launched four new smart televisions. There is a 43-inch Full-HD TV and 4K TVs in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. All four TVs have Dolby Vision and HDR10+ along with Gamma engine 2.2. These are regular IPS LCD panels, so there is definitely a quality downgrade from QLED panels. The TVs come with Eye Protect Plus mode that protects eyes from blue light strain. These TVs feature sound from JBL's 60W dual speakers and use Harman AudioEFX for a "theatre-like" experience. The processor, RAM, and storage are the same as those on QLED TVs.

Nokia PureBook S14

Nokia PureBook S14 is an upgrade over last year's X14 model. The PureBook S14 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82 per cent. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM. There is 512GB of NVMe SSD storage on the laptop. The Nokia PureBook S14 will come with Windows 11 pre-installed. There are top-firing speakers on the laptop with Dolby Atmos. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia PureBook S14 has a USB-A 3.0 port, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port.

The Nokia PureBook S14 starts at Rs 56,990, which makes it a rival of the Mi Notebook Pro that costs the same.

Nokia headsets

Flipkart has also launched a new Nokia T4010 headset and three new TWS earbuds: T3030, T3020, and T3010. The TWS earbuds start at Rs 1,499 on Flipkart but they will go on sale next month. The headset, however, is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 3,499.