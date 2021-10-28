Nokia T20 Android tablet may launch soon in India, confirms Flipkart teaser

Nokia T20, which is HMD's first tablet that runs on Android, is headed to India. According to a report, Flipkart has begun teasing the Nokia tablet in its Big Diwali Sale section, which means the launch is imminent. But, interestingly, Flipkart has listed the tablet as Nokia Tab T20, while the original name of the tablet is just Nokia T20. This may mean that HMD is thinking of an oversimplified name just to make Indian buyers understand what Nokia T20 is, which sounds about right. But I am not too sure about Flipkart's name for the tablet because they are there mostly as placeholders.

MySmartPrice has shared a screenshot of the listing of the Nokia Tab T20 on Flipkart. Flipkart is calling the arrival of the Nokia Tab T20 the "festive biggest launch", which means HMD may have plans to introduce its first tablet to the Indian market. However, there is no launch date available, so that is anyone's guess right now. The listing seems to have been pulled at the time of writing, but the screenshot confirms the imminent launch. According to the report, Flipkart also had a dedicated page for the Nokia Tab T20 where all its specifications were listed.

The Nokia Tab T20 specifications include a 10.4-inch 2K display with thick bezels all around. It has a pixel density of 226 PPI, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc 12nm Tiger T610 chipset, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. For storage, there is a 32GB option and a 64GB option, coupled with the RAM variants, respectively. In case you think you need more storage, there is a microSD card slot that supports up to 512GB. Inside the tablet is an 8200mAh battery, which means a long runtime. For video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera, while the rear camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

HMD's biggest pitch is its stock Android software, which is also going to be available on the Nokia Tab T20. It will come running Android 11, but it should be eligible for an upgrade to Android 12 and possibly the successive versions in the future.

The Nokia T20 tablet arrived in Europe earlier this month for a starting price of EUR 299, which is roughly Rs 19,900. That seems a little higher than what Realme and Lenovo are selling their new tablets for. The tablet market in India is going through an overhaul and the fact that more and more brands are showing interest means more options for customers. I am not sure whether or not HMD's Nokia Tab T20 will be successful, but it will definitely bring some variety to the market that was once completely abandoned.