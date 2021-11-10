Nokia X100 is HMD's latest budget 5G phone with 48-megapixel cameras

Nokia X100 is a new budget 5G phone from the house of HMD Global. The brand-new phone joins the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, and Nokia XR20, but comes at a comparatively much lower price. HMD has been busy launching 5G phones and most of them come at affordable prices to make customers be able to access 5G without spending a bomb. Since the Nokia X100 is a budget phone, the performance and other specifications are kind of modest at best.

If you are wondering when and how you can buy the Nokia X100, you will be disappointed to know that HMD has launched this phone exclusively for the US. This means only US customers can buy through T-Mobile and Metro carriers. This has happened before, too. Nokia 8.3 5G was the first phone by HMD Global that was meant exclusively for the US market through carriers. HMD has not said anything about whether it plans to sell this phone outside of the US.

Nokia X100 price

The Nokia X100 costs $252 (roughly Rs 18,700) for the only storage variant. It will be available from carriers starting November 19 in the US.

Nokia X100 specifications

The Nokia X100 looks similar to and shares the processor with the Nokia G300 that HMD recently launched. It uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which is the entry model in the company's 5G chip lineup but still as powerful as a mid-range chipset. That is where the similarities end though. The Nokia X100 has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Inside, the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which you can expand up to 1TB if you need more.

In the camera department, the Nokia X100 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter inside a punch-hole design on the display. The phone has a 4470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through the bundled charger. Nokia X100 runs Android 11, which is a little disappointing because Android 12 is already available for phones now. The Nokia X100 also has OZO Audio technology that makes audio and video recording a lot better. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.