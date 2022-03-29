Nokia XR20 Android 12 update now rolling out, here is how to download and install it

Nokia XR20 is now reportedly receiving the Android 12 update in select markets. According to some Nokia XR20 users, the Android 12 update is now rolling out in Finland. The latest update brings new features and better privacy alongside the Android security patch for March 2022. HMD launched the Nokia XR20 in India last year as its most rugged smartphone yet. The "unbreakable" Nokia XR20 came with Android 11 at the time, but HMD began testing Android 12 for it. The test seems to have been finished as users are receiving the stable Android 12 build.

Twitter reports have suggested that some Nokia XR20 units in Finland are prompting users to upgrade to Google's latest Android version. The new build is called V2.300 and it is apparently rolling out to users as an OTA upgrade. One of the tweets has a screenshot of the Nokia XR20's software update screen.

HMD has highlighted five new features coming to the Nokia XR20 as a part of the Android 12 update. There is a new privacy dashboard with a more comprehensive view of when apps access the phone's microphone, location, or camera. The Nokia XR20 will feature a new Private Compute Core, which HMD claims is a first-of-its-kind secure mobile environment for the protection of sensitive data. There are new Conversation Widgets, which is another term for Chat Bubbles that is one of Android 12's highlighted features. The Android 12 update also brings improvements to accessibility on the Nokia XR20.

Nearly all the reports suggesting that the Nokia XR20 is now receiving the Android 12 update are coming from Finland, so there is no way to tell if HMD is pushing the update to other markets as well. In any case, the rollout of Android 12 is expected to reach more users in the coming days. As such, Nokia XR20 users in India should keep an eye on the Software update page of their phones.

How to update your Nokia XR20 to Android 12

If you own the rugged Nokia XR20 and want to update it to Google's latest mobile operating system, you can follow these simple steps. First, head to Settings on your Nokia XR20. Now, navigate to System and then to System Updates. If the update is available for your region, your Nokia XR20 will show that to you. You can download and install it.

There are a few things you should keep in mind. First, make sure your phone is connected to Wi-Fi because the size of the update file will be large. Then, ensure that your phone has at least 60 per cent of battery and that the data on your phone is backed up properly.