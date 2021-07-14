Nokia XR20 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Nokia XR20 seems to be the next smartphone in the brand's launch pipeline. It has been spotted in multiple listings and benchmarks recently, hinting towards an imminent launch. Now the brand has stepped up to tease a device on its Twitter handle. The tweet reveals the rear of this smartphone and confirms that it is coming soon. Also, Nokia says that you won't need a case for this device. While its identity is not confirmed, this upcoming device could be the Nokia XR20.

The device in the picture appears to feature a plastic rear and has a distinct splatter design. It can also be seen holding a circular camera module with ZEISS powered optics. While Nokia hasn't revealed more about this smartphone, leaks have helped us gain plenty. The device is set to launch on July 27. So as to keep you'll be informed, we decided to detail everything known about the Nokia XR20 so far.

Nokia XR20 specs and features

--Nokia has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone. This should be a rugged device as Nokia says you won't need a case for it. Although Nokia hasn't revealed the name of the smartphone, it's likely that the smartphone is Nokia XR20. This rumoured device has been recently seen in plenty of listings, so it wouldn't be wrong to claim that it is the same device.

--The Nokia XR20 was first spotted on a Russian e-commerce website, followed by Geekbench, TUV Rheinland, Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance listings. A smartphone with model number TA-1362 was spotted on a Russian retailer's website, revealing the key specifications of the phone. Further, the Bluetooth SIG listing details model numbers TA-1362, TA-1368, and TA-1371, believed to be different variants of the same name.

--But that's not it, the device was recently spotted on Wi-Fi alliance and Geekbench listings too. The former revealed that the device would bring dual-band Wi-Fi AC and Android 11. Whereas the latter informs that a Snapdragon 480 SoC will power the Nokia XR20.

--The teaser image on Twitter reveals the rear design of the device. It appears to have a plastic build with a splatter design. Besides this, the rear has a circular camera module with quad rear cameras. While the front panel hasn't been showcased, we are assuming the device will get a centred punch-hole display like the Nokia X20.

--According to the Russian e-commerce website, the Nokia XR20 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. We have also learnt that Snapdragon 480 SoC will power the smartphone. This will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In the camera department, the Nokia XR20 will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. Whereas on the front, it will get an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. But that may not be true, as the teased picture reveals a quad camera setup.

--In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will bring support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and USB-Type C. Finally, the website reveals that Nokia XR20 will ship with a 4630mAh battery.

--The Nokia XR20 could be a follow-up or just a redesigned version of the Nokia X20 that was launched earlier this year. It features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The device is powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC which is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The chipset is further coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

--In terms of optics, the Nokia X20 sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The device gets a side-mounted finger-printed scanner for authentication—finally, a 4470mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging powers this smartphone.

Nokia XR20 launch date

Nokia has teased a new device on its Twitter channel. This device is confirmed to arrive on July 27. While the name of the device is still unknown, leaks suggest the device is Nokia XR20.

Nokia XR20 India Price

Nokia XR20 should be a mid-range device like the Nokia X20. Currently, there's no information about the price of this device. However, we do know that Nokia X20 starts at EUR 349 (Rs 30,000). The Indian pricing is usually lesser than the European offering. Keeping that in mind, we expect the Nokia XR20 to be priced under Rs 20,000.