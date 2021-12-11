Nokia XR20 quick review: A classic Nokia smartphone with a permanent, solid cover

Buying a new phone every six months is not a very attractive deal for most. The majority of smartphone users opt for a device in hopes of keeping and using it for the next couple of years at the least. In this time, if you drop the phone more than twice, all those hopes are shattered, just as the phone's display. HMD Global wants to change this with a new offering in its portfolio, named Nokia XR20.

The Nokia lineup has always been known for its rough and tough devices. Building on that reputation is the new Nokia XR20. In case you know nothing about the recently launched phone by Nokia, here is a hint at what to expect from it - it sports Nokia's "toughest glass yet" on its screen.

This strength is not limited to the screen though. Nokia XR20 is very well protected from all angles by a casing made at par with military standards. If we were to use adjectives to define the strength that this phone comes with, know that Nokia XR20 is "scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, temperature-resistant, water-resistant and kid-and-pet-resistant."

But enough of the highlights. Since it is a smartphone first, we should focus on all the corresponding aspects of the new Nokia XR20. And since I had a chance to check out the Nokia XR20 recently, let me share my first thoughts about the device with you right away.

Nokia XR20 - Its a phone + a solid cover

Forget all the smartphone jargons for a moment. That means Corning Gorilla Glass, scratch resistance and all the other stuff that the Nokia XR20 boasts of. In its most basic sense, you will see the Nokia XR20 just as any other smartphone, only with a permanent cover.

No, that is not just an analogy for your reference. The phone literally feels like you have wrapped it in a thick and sturdy cover that would not come off now. I saw more than a couple of people trying to remove that outer layer when they first held the phone. Needless to say, they failed.

In the images, you will be able to see this portion in Blue colour. While it takes the shape of a cover on the edges, this protective layer recedes to a regular smartphone's finish at the back, complete with a striped texture. There is a camera module at the centre of the back which houses two lenses and a dual-LED flash. This module, again, is protected by a raised border all around.

As for the edges, there is a power button and a volume rocker at the right side, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left. The chin sports a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The SIM tray has been kept at the top alongside an interesting addition - a Red button for emergency calls.

Of course, each of these components seems to be protected under a thick layer of rubber throughout. What you will notice eventually is that this layer makes the phone way too wide as compared to your regular smartphone. It is heavy and thick too, but the width will likely be your constant challenge while holding and operating the phone.

But then, you don't need to worry about dropping it.

Nokia XR20 - a classic Nokia at heart

Looks aside, the Nokia XR20 works just like any other Nokia phone you may have used. The company deliberately went for a device that people can use everyday and so, has kept it simple with the stock options for internal components. We will cover if these enablers live up to the price point of the phone or not in our full review.

Just going by what we can see right off the top, there is a 6.67-inch display on the Nokia XR20 that is protected by a thick bezel area all around. The display is bright and crisp and will serve you well in different lighting conditions. Media consumption and gaming should be taken care of with this screen.

Nokia XR20 runs stock Android 11, so things are pretty straightforward on the UI front. You will know what to do, where to do it from and in all, have a smooth experience operating it. No unnecessary showbiz here.

An interesting point to note here is that the Nokia XR20 comes with up to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security updates. It even supports all the 5G bands. All this, because Nokia wants to foolproof the device against ageing. Nokia XR20 will still be relevant when 5G is fully established in India, which is likely to take a couple of years at the least.

Of course, there are other aspects that need to be checked before we can fully suggest whether the Nokia XR20 is the right fit for you or not. As mentioned, we will cover those in our full review of the device in the coming weeks. So stay tuned to this space to know all the details about the Nokia XR20.