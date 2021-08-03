Nokia's Android feature phone that never launched leaked in video, teases future of low-cost Android

Google's Android operating system is already available on a smartphone for as cheap as you can get, but the company wanted to reach feature phones. Back in 2019, Google Android for Feature Phones (GAFP) emerged for the first time, leading to all kinds of speculation around the next-generation feature phones. HMD Global, the caretaker of Nokia phones, was at the forefront of that experiment, and a hands-on video of the Nokia 400 feature phone cropped up later in 2019 reaffirmed the company's commitment. But HMD finally cancelled this phone and GAFP probably ended up becoming Google's pipedream. That phone has once again leaked in a hands-on video and it shows the future of low-cost Android OS.

Calyx Hikari has posted the hands-on video of this now-cancelled Nokia 400 on YouTube, and it shows that Google was planning to shake up the feature phone market with GAFP. The model number of the Nokia 400, TA-1208, is the same as the one previous leaks pointed at earlier, so it is safe to assume this was Google's first GAFP-powered phone. The video does not mean HMD is second-guessing its decision to cancel the phone. It rather shows that GAFP, if launched, could have potentially bridged the gap between a feature phone and a low-end smartphone. Google never said anything officially about GAFP getting shelved because HMD decided to abandon its plans.

The Nokia 400 has the design of a feature phone, which means there is a T9 keyboard, a non-touchscreen TFT display, and a plastic body. What is interesting is that the phone has cameras on both front and back, which means HMD wanted to make selfies popular among feature phone users at one point in time. The phone in the video has a Google Assistant button, something that would have made Google's voice assistant mainstream in that category. The hardware of the phone looks pretty standard for a feature phone, but it would have made sense if the company had decided to go ahead with the launch.

Google Assistant is very focused on India and the version that this phone ran supported Hindi and queries related to topics like Bollywood. Feature phones are popular among customers who prefer speaking to their phones for things like dialling a number or searching a YouTube video over typing the related search term because they are not very adept at the latter. The Nokia 400 would have been a perfect device for the capabilities this video has revealed. Apart from Assistant, the Nokia 400 in the video has Google Maps and YouTube, among other Google apps. The phone also has basic tools such as a calculator, gallery, FM radio, calendar, and file manager.

While HMD or Google never said if GAFP will ever come to light, it does seem like something that would have harmed KaiOS, a low-cost OS that powers select smartphones from Nokia and Reliance Jio and in which Google previously invested. Google, on the other hand, launched the JioPhone Next last month as its most affordable Android device in partnership with Reliance Jio. And this is perhaps the future of Android for the low-end market.