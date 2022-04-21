Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds arriving on April 28 in India as OnePlus goes big on brand Nord

The brand Nord from OnePlus might be a newcomer in the market but the response for it has been good enough for the company to double down on it. At the upcoming launch event on April 28, OnePlus is not only launching the OnePlus 10R 5G but also the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds. The Nord CE 2 Lite may end up being the most affordable phone from OnePlus in the company's current lineup.

So, what all we know about them? Let's talk about the Nord 2 CE Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G details

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is confirmed to make its official debut in India on April 28. This new mainstream phone from the company will be a successor to the Nord CE 2 5G launched earlier this year.

In a way, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be a key product not just for the Nord series but for OnePlus as well. So far, the company has launched the Nord series above Rs 20,000 in India, whereas the number series (likes of the 9 Pro and 10 Pro) comes with a premium price tag. The CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Now we all know that the sub-Rs 20,000 category is very competitive but chances -- and this is based on the info leaked or shared so far -- the Nord CE 2 Lite will make its presence felt.

So far we know that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. There will be a 64MP AI main camera sensor. An Amazon microsite also suggests that the phone will support a high refresh rate display. Rumours suggest that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout.

The Nord CE 2 Lite is also rumoured to feature the segment-favourite Snapdragon 695 SoC. Of course, since it is a OnePlus smartphone, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with Oxygen OS based on Android. The company is yet to confirm the details but rumours suggest that the phone will come with Oxygen OS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

What about the Buds?

While the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is getting some attention, another Nord product at the April 28 launch is going to be the OnePlus Nord Buds. OnePlus has so far launched multiple TWS and neckbands under the OnePlus brand. In India, there is the flagship TWS called the OnePlus Buds. The company has also launched more affordable options like the OnePlus Buds Z2.

The Nord Buds will be the first TWS to be launching under the Nord series in India. The company has teased the design of the Nord TWS, revealing a flat stem design with the earbuds featuring silicone ear tips. It will launch in black and white colours. The earbuds are rumoured to pack 12.4mm drivers. We can also expect some form of noise cancellation feature to be available in the Nord buds.

The rumour mill also suggests that the Nord Buds will offer up to 30 hours of battery life. With fast charging support, the case can offer up to 20 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. The Nord Buds are likely to launch as the OnePlus Buds N in China on April 21. Therefore, more details about the TWS will be available soon.





