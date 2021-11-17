Not BGMI, Garena Free Fire emerges as India's most downloaded mobile game for October

Garena Free Fire has topped the download charts for the month of October, leaving behind PUBG Mobile and its desi version, Battlegrounds Mobile India. According to Sensor Tower, which is an app analytics firm, Garena Free Fire emerged not only as the world's most downloaded mobile game but also India's most installed app. The total global installs for the battle royale stood at 34 million for October, to which India contributed a 30 per cent share - meaning around 10.2 million installs.

The overall rankings of mobile games for the month of October show PUBG Mobile is no longer a favourite of battle royale gamers as it ended up at eighth position. It is Garena Free Fire that has secured the top position in the list of most downloaded mobile games in both overall and Google Play Store categories. Games such as Ludo King, Candy Crush Saga, Subway Surfers, and Roblox are also on the list trailing Free Fire. But, with close to 19 million installs, Candy Challenge 3D grabbed the second spot in the overall downloads list.

For Apple's App Store, however, things turned out a bit different. Instead of Garena Free Fire, the first position was achieved by League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games. The brand-new Netflix show, Arcane, is based on the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) title. Riot Games has also partnered Krafton and Tencent Games to bring an Arcane-inspired set of content, including characters, locations, and items, to Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. This partnership and the Netflix show could be the two reasons behind the high install number for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Many mobile titles that made it to the list for October are games inspired by the hit Netflix show, Squid Games. Games such as Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver, and 456 managed to reach the top 10 overall download rankings. The three titles generated a combined base of 53.2 million globally across the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, showing a silver light to developers that want to adapt games according to pop culture. An Indian developer, SuperGaming, earlier this week introduced Squid Royale game modes to its game called Silly World.

The total mobile downloads of mobile games for October stood at 4.5 billion across the Google Play Store and the App Store, accounting for a rise of 1.3 per cent year-over-year. India emerged as the top market for game downloads, responsible for 762.6 installs, which represents 16.8 per cent of the total global downloads. The US ranked second for downloads at 8.6 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8.3 per cent.