Not dead! BlackBerry says working on QWERTY keyboard phone with 5G

"Contrary to popular belief, we are not dead."

That is what BlackBerry, once a premier smartphone brand, said after people started to speculate the brand was dead. BlackBerry announced the end of life for BlackBerry's classic phones, which breathed their last on January 4. So the speculation was natural. But BlackBerry discontinuing necessary software support for its classic phones does not mean it is done yet. BlackBerry is reassured. The Canadian brand announced it is coming up with a new keyboard phone this year.

BlackBerry will launch a 5G phone - its first - with the same old QWERTY keyboard that its phones are known for. It is the same phone that the brand announced in 2020, but it did not come through because of the reasons that BlackBerry did not choose to mention.

"Everyone has eagerly awaited additional information following our last announcement, but 2021 was truly a challenging year to launch a new phone, much less one with the high expectations we set and the fact that we want to get it right!" Onward Mobility, the company with the license to launch BlackBerry-branded phones, said in a statement.

The Canadian smartphone brand, which no longer produces phones but has licensed its name to Onward Mobility, said it encountered a series of delays that stopped it from shipping last year. BlackBerry has now promised that starting this month, it will provide "more regular updates." The company did not clarify what updates it is talking about, especially now when its classic phones are not practically alive anymore.

There is no information about the upcoming BlackBerry phone except for the confirmation that it will have a keyboard and will be suited for enterprise users. Also, since BlackBerry OS is dead, the upcoming phone is likely to use Android 12 software. BlackBerry launched a few Android phones between 2016 and 2018 in partnership with TCL, but that contract ended in 2020. So, now chances are BlackBerry is working with Foxconn's FIH Mobile to manufacture its first 5G phone.

BlackBerry is also not talking about a specific timeline right now. So the launch date of this 5G BlackBerry phone could be anyone's guess. BlackBerry may be late to the 5G club, but that ship has not sailed yet, so maybe the brand still has some room to improvise and catch up with other brands.