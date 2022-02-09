Not India, Infinix Zero 5G has already been made official in this country

After months of leaks and rumors, Infinix has already made the Infinix Zero 5G official albeit not in India. The highly-anticipated smartphone has been launched in Nigeria. The Infinix Zero 5G is the brand's first 5G phone. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset, 8GB RAM, Telephoto lens, and a lot more. In India, the Infinix Zero 5G is set to arrive on February 14.

The design of the Infinix Zero 5G is identical to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which was made official last year. Infinix has primarily targeted the budget segment but the Infinix Zero 5G looks like a game-changer. With the Infinix Zero 5G, the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker could make a mark in the mid-range segment. Let us take a look at the expected price and specifications of the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 5G: Expected price and availability

Infinix Zero 5G is priced at N169,500(Rs. 30,401 roughly) for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Infinix Zero 5G is offered in colors including Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange. The price of the smartphone is expected to be cheaper in India. Previously, Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor had told India Today Tech that its first 5G phone would be priced under Rs 20,000. Infinix Zero 5G will be launched in India on February 14 on Flipkart. The product page of Infinix has already gone live on Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch LCD of Full HD+ resolution with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also offers touch sampling rate of 240Hz and comes with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Infinix Zero is powered by Dimensity 900 coupled with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Zero 5G features a 48-megapixel primary camera, there is a 13MP 2x telephoto and a 2MP depth sensors along with the primary unit. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Zero 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.