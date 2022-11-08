Not just Blue Tick users, Elon Musk may charge all Twitter users to use service

Are you a core Twitter user? Well, you might be disappointed to know that Twitter's new boss is reportedly discussing internally to charge everyone for just accessing the service. In the past few days, Elon Musk has taken some major decisions, but it seems that this one will change everything if it gets implemented.

A report from Platformer claims that Musk is planning to charge "most or all users a subscription fee to use Twitter," and people will also be required to pay for Twitter Blue subscription for blue tick (and other features). This idea was reportedly discussed with employees in a recent meeting, according to a person who is familiar with the matter. The report says that Musk is planning to allow everyone to use Twitter for a limited time period per month, after which users will be asked to buy a Twitter subscription to continue browsing the website.

At the moment, it is unknown whether Musk is seriously planning to consider this subscription plan for Twitter. The report says that the company team is currently tied up with the expansion of the new verification subscription feature. So, even if the platform has plans to launch a subscription for accessing the service, it isn't going to happen anytime soon.

The cited source revealed that Musk has been "heavily involved in the chaotic launch of Blue," and he has been very active in participating in meetings and exchanging emails with Esther Crawford, a director of product management at the company.

Musk has just recently launched a Twitter Blue subscription for $8 in some countries and if people don't buy it, then they will lose their verified checkmark. Twitter's new boss has confirmed that India will get this feature within a month.

The report claims that it was initially considered that only business accounts should pay for extra features (Blue subscription) because they use the service to reach a larger set of audience. But, this idea was dismissed in favor of charging every verified user first, as per the report.

Musk reportedly made a last-minute change in the Twitter Blue subscription that users will get reduced ads if they buy this plan. It is being said that this decision make Twitter will "lose about $6 in ad revenue per user per month in the United States." Musk is promising to offer Twitter Blue subscribers priority in mentions, replies and search, half as many ad displays, and the ability to post long videos and audio.