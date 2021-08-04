Not just in India, Xiaomi has now beaten Samsung in Europe too

After dominating the Indian smartphone market for a few years now, Xiaomi has also beaten Samsung in Europe to emerge as the number one smartphone vendor, according to the data shared by analyst firm Strategy Analytics. Xiaomi shipped the highest number of smartphones to Europe in the second quarter of 2021 as total shipments grew 14 percent year-on-year to 50.1 million units. Apple, Oppo, and Realme complete the top five list where the first two spots are captured by Xiaomi and Samsung.

According to the report by Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi shipped a record 12.7 million smartphone units in Europe in the second quarter which helped it capture 25.3 per cent market share. The growth was driven by increasing demand from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Spain, and Italy.

The report suggests that European customers are eager for Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi series of feature-rich, value smartphones. The first half of this year has seen Xiaomi push towards the -premium category more aggressively with the launch of Mi 11 series smartphones while the Redmi Note line-up also got major upgrades. This is the first time when Xiaomi has emerged as the number one vendor in Europe.

Xiaomi also benefitted from Samsung's decline. The South Korean electronics maker saw a shipment decline of seven percent year-on-year to 12 million units in the second quarter. Samsung still has a strong market share of 24 per cent in the European market but, Xiaomi rise should be alarming.

The report said that while Samsung is performing well with new 5G models from the Galaxy A series, but it faces increasing competition from Apple in the high-end and the Chinese vendors in the low-end categories. The company has also failed to take advantage of Huawei's demise in the European market.

Apple continued to maintain its position and witnessed a 15.7 percent year-on-year growth in Europe in the second quarter. Its estimated shipment of 9.6 million iPhone models helped the company grab a market share of 19.2 percent. The iPhone 12 series is believed to have attracted Apple fans in the region, who were overdue to replace their aging Apple models.

Oppo captured 6 per cent marketshare on the back of its popular A and Reno series. Realme had a breakthrough quarter with the newly launched Realme 8 series and shipped around 1.9 million smartphones in the region to grab the fifth spot.