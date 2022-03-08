Not just iPhone SE 3, Apple may introduce new green colour iPhone 13 at March 8 event

Apple is likely to unveil a slew of new products at the Spring Event that is scheduled to kick off at 11.30 pm IST today, March 8. There may be a new affordable iPhone, a new iPad Air, a new Mac mini, a Mac Studio, a Studio Display, and a MacBook Air queued up for launch today, but a new report has hinted that Apple may also launch the iPhone 13 at today's event. Before you get confused, we are talking about a new green colour variant of the iPhone 13.

YouTube content creator Luke Miani has reported that the iPhone 13 will get a green colourway at Apple's March 8 event. He cited sources familiar with Apple's plans for the March 8 event. The green colour variant of the iPhone 13 looks appealing in the renders, but you will notice a striking difference in the shade.

Unlike the green colour variant of the iPhone 12, which has a lighter shade, the iPhone 13 may come with a dark green shade. It is almost similar to how leaves look, but speculation is based on the render that Miani shared. To be more specific, the shade seems somewhere between the Mint colour of the iPhone 12 and the Midnight Green colour of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Miani also claimed that the new iPad Air will come in a purple colour option. In the renders he shared, you can see the shade of the purple variant and it is nearly identical to the purple colour variant of the iPhone 12. The renders also show a flat-edge design, a single camera on the back of the iPad Air, and the Apple logo etched in the centre. There also appears to be the Touch ID wake/sleep button on the iPad Air in renders.

Since the iPhone 13 came out last year with five colours (PRODUCT) RED, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink the addition of a new colour variant will not bring any changes to its specifications or features. The specifications of the green colour variant of the iPhone 13 are very likely to be the same as the existing colour variants. That means the iPhone 13's green variant may come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic processor with 5G support, dual 12-megapixel camera system on the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Face ID, and MagSafe wireless charging.

