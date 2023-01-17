Not just OnePlus 11, more affordable OnePlus 11R may launch in India soon

OnePlus will unveil its next-gen OnePlus 11 globally in February, but we are seeing reports about its successor, dubbed OnePlus 11R. Similar to last year's OnePlus 10R, the rumoured OnePlus 11R will reportedly launch in March or April and be a toned-down version of the vanilla OnePlus 11. A report claims that the company has begun "production of the device has begun in the country." Currently, OnePlus gets its smartphones and smart TVs assembled at Oppo's Greater Noida factory, hence the 'made in India' tag on some of its products. Production, in the current context, could mean the backend work on the smartphone for the Indian market.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 11R moniker even appeared on the official OnePlus website. The report adds, "This pretty much confirms that the device will be launching in India after the OnePlus 11. Apart from the moniker, not much else has been mentioned about the device."