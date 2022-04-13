Not your internet, but YouTube was down for few hours last night

Several users were unable to access YouTube on Tuesday night. The video streaming platform was down for few hours, during which most users complained about not being able to watch streams from a game console. Some users also faced issues casting videos on a smart TV. The outage affected thousands of users globally.

During the outage, several users also complained that the sidebar was missing from the homepage. The sidebars play a vital role, especially for users or creators who like to very carefully manage their YouTube experience.

The good thing is, that the video streaming platform acknowledged the problem and issued timely updates until the outage was fixed. "Getting reports from around the that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) we're aware & working on a fix," the video streaming platform said via an official tweet.

After the issue was fixed, the video streaming platform informed users via an official blog post. However, the company has not yet confirmed the reason behind the outage. "This is fixed. You should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTubeTV, YouTube Music, and YouTube Studio) and devices," the company noted in an official blog post.

The company explained that during the outage, some users were unable to sign in or switch accounts while some others were unable to cast to TV or use the app on a gaming console. Some of the other issues that users faced during the global outage include -- left-hand Navigation Menus and Setting menus not appearing / loading, issue accessing account drop-down menu, 'no internet connection' error message while watching videos, and difficulty with other YouTube Studio features.

As per DownDetector, YouTube was majorly down for around 3 hours, between 12AM IST and 3PM IST.