Nothing ear (1) black limited edition launched in India at Rs 6,999

Nothing ear (1) black limited edition is finally here. The new colour variant of the ear (1) truly wireless earphones look stunning in all black colour.



Much like the original ear (1), the new black edition comes with a transparent design that has received accolades from reviewers. However, the difference between the original White and the new Black ear (1) is poles apart.

Nothing ear (1) will be available in India at Rs 6,999, and you can get your hands on it via Flipkart.

Nothing in an exclusive interview with India Today Tech earlier this month had confirmed that they were ready with a new product that could launch as soon as the next few weeks.

Compared to the mix of all-white and see-through design on the ear (1), the new black edition gets a mix of black case and see-through design. In addition, the earbuds are now a mix of a black and transparent design, including the matching black earplugs.

Apart from the new colour, there's hardly any change in the new ear (1) black limited edition. But, if you're someone who loves the black colour, then the new ear (1) black limited edition is now a choice worth considering.

The Nothing ear (1) black limited edition features ultralight earbuds that weigh just 4.7 grams each. The TWS sports an 11.6mm speaker driver and supports active noise cancellation. The company claims up to 5 hours of listening time with the earbuds, while this extends up to 34 hours with the charging case. Notably, the case supports wireless charging.

The Nothing ear (1) black limited edition supports IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The ear (1) also comes with a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS.

