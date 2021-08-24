Nothing ear (1) goes on sale in India on August 31, to be available at Rs 5,499 with a bank offer

Nothing ear (1), the first product from Carl Pei's new venture, is going on sale on August 31. The ear (1) true wireless earbuds went on pre-order for the first time last week on Flipkart and were said to be sold out within two minutes.

Nothing ear (1) will be available on August 31, 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. Like last week, the Nothing ear (1) will come with some launch offers that include a flat Rs 500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. In addition, the buyers will also get a free subscription for six months on Gaana Plus music streaming.

The truly wireless earbuds went on pre-order earlier this month and received a good response as per Pei. In a tweet after the sale, Pei confirmed that 4,800 units of the Nothing ear (1) were sold out in less than 2 minutes.

The company, in a statement later, said that it was working hard to meet the high demand. "We are truly humbled with the response we have received for ear (1) in India and want to thank you for supporting us in our journey. We assure you, we are working round the clock to meet the high demand," the company said in a release.

We have already reviewed the Nothing ear (1) and found it to be extremely value for money. At Rs 5,999, the Nothing ear (1) is a package that cannot be matched easily by many rivals in the sub-Rs 10,000. While the unique transparent design is a highlight, you can also expect decent ANC performance.

Talking about some of the highlights of the Nothing ear (1), it packs 11.6mm drivers and comes with active noise cancellation. The company claims an incredible battery life of up to 34 hours with the charging case. The biggest highlight of the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbud is its transparent design that looks different from the rest of the crowd. For better call clarity, the Nothing ear (1) packs three mics to offer a clear voice and is claimed to work even when there are winds of up to 40 km per hour speed.

The Nothing ear (1) comes with a dedicated mobile app that's available for Android and iOS users. Users can also use Find My Earbud to locate the earbuds around the house.