Nothing ear (1) may launch in an all-new Black colour option soon

Carl Pei's Nothing may launch a new product soon, but that won't exactly be a fresh device. If a new report is believed, the ear (1) may get a new Black colour model. Currently, the ear (1) TWS is available in a single White colour option.

The new report somewhat corroborates what Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, hinted at during an exclusive interview with India Today Tech. Sharma did point out that the next product is almost ready and may launch soon. 91Mobiles, in a report citing Ishan Agarwal, has claimed that the new Black colour variant may be announced soon. There are no more details around specifications, features or price.

However, we expect the new colour model to come with the same set of specs and features while the price could be higher. To refresh, the Nothing ear (1) was launched at Rs 5,999 in India this July, and last week, the company raised the India price to Rs 6,999.

During the interview with India Today Tech, Sharma talked about chip shortage and complex production processes are two major reasons why Nothing had to bump the price of the ear (1) in India.

Nothing already has a grand plan in motion where the company plans to launch five new products, including a smartphone.

Coming to Nothing's first product, the ear (1), the biggest highlight of the truly wireless earphone is its transparent design that set a benchmark for other TWS players.

In July, the company launched the ear (1), featuring a unique transparent design and charging case with wireless charging support.

We have reviewed the Nothing ear (1) and found the battery life as one of the highlights of the TWS. The company claims up to 5 hours of continuous music playback with the earbuds and up to 34 hours with the case. The budget TWS from Nothing also comes with ANC support. The true wireless earphones also come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Other features of the ear (1) include in-ear detection, fast pairing, and a dedicated iPhone and Android app.