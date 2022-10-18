Nothing Ear (1) price hiked by almost 50 per cent in India and other markets

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei on Tuesday announced that the company has increased the price of the Nothing Ear (1) by almost 50 per cent. The price hike has been announced in the Indian as well as the global markets. The Nothing Ear 1 was extremely well received in the Indian and global market.

This isn't the first time the London-based tech company is increasing the price of its devices. Nothing had previously increased the price of the device from Rs 5999 to Rs 6999 in India. Now the price will be increased by almost 50 per cent. The new price would go into effect from October 26.

Announcing the price hike, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei posted in a series of tweets, "On October 26, we'll be raising the prices for Ear (1) to $149 due to an increase in costs.When we started developing it, we only had 3 engineers. A year later, we had 185. During this time, the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it." Pei also announced that the company is looking to expand its earbuds portfolio by launching the Nothing Ear Stick, which will be out in the market on October 26.

In India, the Nothing Ear (1) was initially priced at Rs 5999. However, the earbuds are currently listed at Rs 8,499 on Flipkart. Notably, the white colour variant of the device is priced at Rs. 7,299 on Flipkart, whereas the black variant costs Rs. 8,499.



The Nothing ear (1) features earbuds with a stem design that weigh just 4.7 grams each. The TWS is equipped with an 11.6mm speaker driver and supports active noise cancellation. The company claims up to 5 hours of listening time with the earbuds, while this extends up to 34 hours with the charging case. Notably, the case supports wireless charging. The earbuds support IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

We at India Today Tech, got a chance to review the device and here is what we felt about the device, "the Nothing ear (1) is an excellent value for money product for audiophiles, people who are on call almost the entire day, and also for people who love to listen to music while commuting on a metro or bus or any public transport. ANC works well, so it's a great feature to kill ambient noise around us.Nothing ear (1) should appeal to all age groups and people in all types of works. At this price, you won't feel that you are missing out on anything."



