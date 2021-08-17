Nothing ear (1) review in five points: The best sub-Rs 10,000 TWS?

Nothing ear (1) is the first product from Carl Pei's new venture, and there was enough buzz around the device at the time of its launch in late July. The all-new true wireless earbud is now going on pre-orders in India, and consumers can prebook on Flipkart starting today, i.e. August 17.

The biggest USP of the new ear (1) true wireless earbud is the aggressive pricing that puts it among the best TWS under Rs 10,000. The ear (1) also comes with a massive list of features. There are several things about the ear (1) that we loved, and some we hoped could have been better.

You can read out Nothing ear (1) review here, which delves in-depth into how it fares with the competition. But this is also a long read. So, if you want some key takeaways about the TWS from Nothing, it comes with a unique striking design, offers ANC, comes with a dedicated mobile app, and offers decent battery life. So, here's a quick recap of the Nothing ear (1) review in five points that will be handy for you if you are short on time.

Point 1: The most striking thing about the Nothing ear (1) is its transparent design that stands out in the TWS crowd. You won't find other true wireless earphones with a unique design like this one. Nothing has revolutionised the TWS category in design terms when OEMs give up on innovation. It brings a big change to a market where there were plenty of TWS options, but most of them ended up looking similar. We were blown away by the attention to detail by the team at Nothing. Not just the earbuds, but the charging case is also transparent for the most part, which means you can see when both the earbuds are being charged in the transparent case. The build feels solid, and the charging case also comes with fast charging as well as wireless charging support. The long and short of the Nothing ear (1) design is that it feels unique, and it is a head-turner.

Point 2: No big feature is missing, regardless of the accessible price tag that Nothing ear (1) carries. The earbuds are lightweight at 4.7 grams each and come with 11.6mm dynamic speaker drivers. These sport Active Noise Cancellation and users can shuffle between Light and Maximum mode depending on the ambient noise in the background. The company also promises up to 34 hours of listening time when used with a charging case, which is incredible. In addition, each earbud features a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating. The earbuds also support gesture controls.

Point 3: Specs and design aside, the Nothing ear (1) also impresses with its performance. The output is balanced for music, and users can adjust that with the dedicated mobile app based on their liking. The vocals are crisp, while the base is apt. There's no overkill, and that's what we loved. Noise cancellation works well, and the modes (light and maximum) are suitable for different locations. The ear tips are comfortable, and users also get multiple options to choose from. The Transparency mode works well, too, and is an excellent addition to Nothing ear (1). We had a fun time using the ear (1) with the company's algo in play for voice calls, and it was loud and clear for the person on the other side. In terms of battery life, the ear (1) impresses as well.

Point 4: Nothing has set an example for affordable earbuds by launching a dedicated mobile app to control various settings on the ear (1) true wireless earbuds. Right from setup to automatic pairing, the new app is clean and very intuitive. Users can see the battery status of each earbud and charging case. They can adjust between the equaliser setting, Noise cancellation, and Transparency mode. The best thing about this app is that it lets users enable or disable in-ear detection and look for the earbuds via the Find My Earbud setting that rings a loud humming sound on both earbuds. Users are also notified when there is a firmware update available on the mobile app.

Point 5: The Nothing ear (1) is a great product at its price, but there are issues that the company is still working on. Like, the connection with iPhones isn't seamless, and we noticed that the app and earbuds, despite being connected, aren't play songs. Also, the charge case hinge doesn't give too much confidence that it would last for the long term. Then, we noticed that despite having a dedicated mobile app, the ear (1) doesn't come with any sort of mode for gaming that would have been a killer feature for the target audience; the company is targeting in India.