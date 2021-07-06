Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds to come with noise cancellation, to cost roughly Rs 10,000

Carl Pei's new venture, Nothing, on Tuesday announced that the ear (1) true wireless earbuds would come with active noise cancellation. The company has also announced the global pricing of the Nothing ear (1).

The ear (1) will come at a global price of GBP 99 (roughly Rs 10,200). The new announcement from Carl Pei's venture comes as an attempt to create buzz around the upcoming launch on July 27. The ear (1) is the first product from Nothing.

Developing story...