scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds to come with noise cancellation, to cost roughly Rs 10,000

Nothing ear (1) will be available with an active noise cancellation feature and will cost GBP 99 or roughly Rs 10,000. However, we expect the India pricing may change at the time of launch.

Story highlights
  • Nothing's first product, the ear (1), will be launched globally on July 27.
  • The global launch will happen alongside the India launch of the product.
  • The company has already announced that the ear (1) will be available on Flipkart, the e-commerce partner.

Carl Pei's new venture, Nothing, on Tuesday announced that the ear (1) true wireless earbuds would come with active noise cancellation. The company has also announced the global pricing of the Nothing ear (1).

The ear (1) will come at a global price of GBP 99 (roughly Rs 10,200). The new announcement from Carl Pei's venture comes as an attempt to create buzz around the upcoming launch on July 27. The ear (1) is the first product from Nothing.

Developing story...

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos