Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds design and features leaked ahead of official launch

The Nothing Ear (2) will be announced in India on March 22. While the company has revealed the launch date, the details about the upcoming wireless earbuds are still officially unknown. Ahead of the official unveiling, the marketing materials of the earphones have been leaked online, which reveal what could be the design and features of the new audio product from Nothing.

The leak from The Tech Outlook claims that the new version will sport a design similar to the Nothing Ear (1). The renders show that the Nothing Ear (2) will have a compact square case with a semi-transparent design. The leak shows that the case will have a metal hinge to offer better durability. It will be offered in a white colour finish. The earbuds have a stick design and feature silicone buds.

The wireless earbuds are expected to offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) too. The white sheet shared by the cited source claims that the Nothing Ear (2) will feature 11.6mm drivers which is something that Ear (1) also ships with. It is being said that the earbuds will be able to survive for up to six hours on a single charge. With the charging case, users will reportedly get up to 36 hours of battery life.

The charging case is also said to come with support fast charging and Qi wireless charging tech. But, of course, people will get fast charging speed with wired chargers. The second-generation wireless earbuds from Nothing are way lighter than Ear (1). The new audio product could also have support for an IP54 rating for protection against water splashes and sweat.

The price and sale details are currently unknown. The above-mentioned details are based on the internal sheet that has been leaked online and those are not official features. Hence, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 6,999. The second-generation earbuds are expected to be priced in the similar price range. Later, the brand also announced a similar model in black colour finish at the same price. It is unknown whether the company will offer the new earphones in different colours also. We will get more clarity on everything in the coming weeks as we inch closer to the launch event, which will take place on March 22.