Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds to officially launch on March 22, here is all we know

Nothing is all set to announce a new audio product. The company has confirmed to the media that the successor to the Nothing Ear (1) is coming on March 22. Nothing hasn't yet highlighted the key features of the new product, but the leaks have already revealed what we can expect from Nothing's next set of earphones.

The teasers so far posted by the company reveal that the case of wireless earbuds will be transparent. The leaks have suggested that the design will be more or less similar to the old model. The renders show that the company has made cosmetic changes to the new version and it has just changed the placement of the noise-cancelling microphone. It used to be on the top of the earbuds and the new one might have it on the front near a red mark, as per the leaks.

The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds are expected to offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well, considering its predecessor featured it. It is being said that the earphones will come with different ANC modes. It could include Transparency mode, which will let people hear the background noise while listening to music.

The Nothing Ear (2) is tipped to have support for dual connectivity as well. This basically means that users will be able to connect two devices at once with the wireless earbuds and switch between them easily. The upcoming audio product is also expected to have support for Advanced EQ with custom settings and the Find My Earbuds feature. The rest of the details are currently unknown.

To recall, the Nothing Ear (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 5,999. There is no information on what could be the price of the new wireless earbuds, but we can expect the company to keep it under Rs 10,000. The Nothing earphones will launch on March 22 at 8:30PM. The brand is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming wireless earbuds in the coming days or weeks as we inch closer to the launch event.

The details about what regions this will first be made available are unknown. It will likely arrive in India as well, considering the company did something similar in the past as well with the launch of the Nothing phone. The Phone (1) was announced globally and it also made it to India.