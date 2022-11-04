Nothing Ear (Stick) available at a discount of Rs 1000 but there is a catch 

The Nothing Ear (Stick) was launched a couple of days ago and the device is already selling at a discounted rate. The earbuds will be available at a discount of Rs 1000. However, the offer is only valid for existing Nothing users. For instance, if you have a Nothing Phone (1) already, you will get a discount of Rs 1000, which brings down to Rs 8,499 .

Nothing Ear (Stick): Price and specifications

Nothing Ear (Stick) was launched at Rs 8499 in India. The first sales for Ear (stick) will begin on November 4 in some countries The earbuds will be available across 40+ countries and regions, including the UK, USA and Europe at nothing.tech and select retailers. In India, the Ear (stick) will be available from November 17, 2022 on Flipkart and Myntra.



Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications



The Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent even at different frequencies.



The Nothing Ear (stick) is featherlight as each bud weighs only 4.4g. The earbuds do not come with silicone tips like the ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.



The earbuds are compatible with the Nothing X app and the earbuds pair effortlessly with the Phone (1). You simply need to press a button to pair the devices.

The earbuds lack active noise cancellation but come with bass lock technology that measures the user's unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during wear.



To ensure clearer call quality, the earbuds are equipped with three high-definition mics that filter out louder background noises and amplify your voice for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls.



The earbuds feature press controls that are located on each earbud and work even when your fingers are wet. Users can press on the earbud stem to play,pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.

In terms of battery, the Ear Stick promises up to 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds and up to 3 hours of talking time with the earbuds. The case packs another 22 hours of charge, for fast charging. You can plug in the charger for 10 minutes and a listening time of up to 2 hours.

