Nothing Ear (Stick) launching in India today: Expected price, specifications and everything else you need to know 

London-based tech company Nothing is all set to unveil its second pair of earbuds in India today. With the Nothing Ear Stick, the Carl Pie-led company is expanding its audio wearables segment. Nothing's first ever pair of earbuds– the Ear (1)-- garnered a favorable response in the market. The design language, the audio quality and the pricing of the Nothing Ear (1) had worked extremely well in its favor.

Ahead of the launch, Nothing had showcased the design of the Nothing Ear Stick. Design seems to be the prime focus for the company this time too, as the earbuds feature a transparent cylindrical case, something which no audio company has attempted before. While Nothing takes the unconventional route this time, whether it will outshine its competitors in terms of the sound quality is something that remains to be seen.

So if you are also eagerly waiting for the Nothing Ear (Stick) launch, Here is every information related to the launch of the Nothing earbuds that you need to know.

Nothing Ear (Stick) launch: Where, how to watch the live stream

The Nothing Ear (Stick) launch event will be live streamed at 7:30 PM in India. The launch event will be live on the company's YouTube channel. So if you do not wish to miss out on the launch, you can tune in to Nothing's YouTube channel. Below is the link to the livestream:- https://youtu.be/85sq75wqCh4

Nothing Ear (Stick): What to expect; features and specifications

The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds look similar to the Nothing Ear (1) sans the silicone tips. Interestingly, the charging case will remind you of a lipstick and it also has a lipstick-like rollable mechanism to open and close the case. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Ear (Stick) is expected to be priced lower than the Nothing Ear (1).

The Nothing Ear (1) was launched at a price of Rs 5999. However, the price of the device has been increased by almost 50 per cent.

The specifications of the Nothing Ear (Stick) have been kept under wraps but a couple of leaks have suggested that the earbuds will not come with active noise cancellation. The Nothing Ear (Stick) will be sold via Myntra along with Flipkart and Amazon.

