Nothing likely to announce sub-brand Particles by XO, rumoured TWS leak online 

Only a couple of months into business and Nothing may already launch a new sub-brand called the Particles by XO. Carl Pei-led Nothing launched its first ever product— the Nothing Phone (1) was launched back in July this year. Post that, the company also unveiled two TWS earbuds, including the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Ear (Stick). As per reports, the Nothing sub-brand will not be made official in other countries, it will be limited to the US audience only.

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has exclusively told 91Mobiles about the launch of the Nothing sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'. The report reveals that the sub-brand "Particles by XO" will launch its first TWS earbuds in the US only. The tipster also shared images of the first pair of TWS earbuds from the new sub-brand.

The 91Mobiles reported that Kuba spotted the "Particles by XO" listed as made by Nothing in a firmware. It is unclear whether the brand will be called 'Particles by XO' or simply XO. As per reports, the name has been trademarked in the US only. Nothing is yet to confirm the launch of 'Particles by XO'.

Kuba also shared the images of the rumoured TWS earbuds. The earbuds look a lot like peanuts with a silicone ear tip. Nothing has a penchant for launching unique-looking devices. It previously launched the Nothing Ear (1) in a transparent case. Similarly, the Nothing Ear(stick) was launched in a cylindrical case, which is heavily inspired by lipstick.

91Mobiles has also shared some key details about the Particles by XO earbuds. The earbuds are codenamed B154. The earbuds are rumoured to feature LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec) and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). So on paper, the Nothing's sub-brand is expected to offer premium earbuds.

The company has launched the Nothing Ear (Stick) at a price of Rs 8499 in India. The earbuds will be available across 40+ countries and regions, including the UK, USA and Europe at nothing.tech and select retailers. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is equipped with 12.6mm drivers, which promises to deliver rich depths, clear highs and bold details. The company claims that the sound quality remains consistent even at different frequencies.

Each bud weighs only 4.4g, which, in the company's words, makes the device featherlight. It, however, lacks the silicone tips like the Ear (1), which means the background noise would not be blocked entirely.