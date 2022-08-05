Nothing Lite Phone (1) launch not happening, company founder Carl Pei calls rumour fake

Nothing founder Carl Pei has deemed reports on the Nothing Lite Phone (1) as "fake". His one-word reply came just days after a report claimed that Nothing is developing a lite version of its Nothing Phone (1), which may launch in India soon, likely before Diwali. Since the report is inaccurate, it means that there could only be one Nothing product in 2022, which is the smartphone. Last year, Nothing launched its white edition of Nothing Ear (1), but later released a black variant of the TWS earbuds. This year, the company has already unveiled the black and white editions of Nothing Phone (1).

Pei's reply may upset a few fans as the Nothing Lite Phone (1) was said to be much more affordable than the existing Phone (1). A leak citing unnamed "sources" even noted that the pricing could start at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other rumours associated with the Lite version were a 5,000mAh battery, a charger in the box, and a plain back panel. If the rumour was accurate, buyers would have had the option to buy a traditional-looking smartphone sans the flamboyant rear panel that includes LED lights.

The Nothing Phone (1) undoubtedly offers a distinct look, and it is one of the few phones under the Rs 35,000 range to come with a metal frame and glass body. During our review, we found the phone noteworthy thanks to its LED blacks, clean software experience, and decent cameras. However, some also found the phone overpriced, especially for housing a processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC) that powers some mid-budget smartphones at around Rs 25,000. The packaging also does not include charging, and the proprietary 45W charger costs Rs 2,499 in India.

The Phone (1)'s price in India starts at Rs 32,999 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) and goes up to Rs 38,999 (8GB RAM and 256GB storage).