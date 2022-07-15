Nothing Phone 1 alternatives, here are some options you can consider

The Nothing Phone 1 will be up for sale in India on July 21, which means next week. This is the first smartphone from Nothing and the brand has managed to grab a lot of attention, purely because of its unique design approach and top-notch features. I do believe aggressive pricing has worked well for Nothing. The brand's CEO, Carl Pei, has claimed on Twitter that the Nothing phone got sold out on Flipkart in one second and that the device is in "huge demand." If you are still not sure about the Nothing Phone 1, then you can check out some of its alternatives below.

Nothing Phone 1: Top 4 alternatives

iQOO Neo 6

The iQOO Neo 6 is one of the best alternatives to the Nothing Phone 1 if you are looking for a good performance-oriented 5G smartphone. The device has a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, which is also powering the higher-priced OnePlus 9R handset. The plus point of this mid-range 5G phone is that you get an 80W fast charger in the retail box. So, this can quickly top up the phone's battery. The 4,700mAh battery will keep the phone alive for more than 8-9 hours with basic usage.

The AMOLED display is pretty vivid and is about 6.62-inches in size. It features a high-end E4 screen that has support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification for a high-quality content viewing experience. It has 800nits of peak brightness, so the device has good enough sunlight legibility. The iQOO Neo 6 ships with Android 12 out of the box. The camera performance of the iQOO phone is on par with the competition.

OnePlus Nord 2T

People can also consider buying the OnePlus Nord 2T if they don't to buy Nothing Phone 1. OnePlus just recently launched this 5G phone, which is a minor upgrade over its predecessor. This one too comes with an 80W fast charger, but features a smaller 4,500mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1,300 chipset, which is a capable mid-range chip and will offer smooth performance as long as you stick to basic tasks and don't push it to its limit. The 6.43-inch display is pretty good and it has support for 90Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR 10+ certification. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for additional protection against accidental damages.

The benefit of buying OnePlus phone is that you don't get bloatware - basically unnecessary third-party apps - out of the box. Users get a clean interface and there are no ads or spam notifications. The OnePlus Nord 2T is currently listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Poco F4

The Poco F4 is one of the best 5G phones under Rs 30,000 that one can consider buying in India. It has one of the best displays. It sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED 120Hz panel with 1,300nits of peak brightness and HDR 10+. So, this one has a brighter display and one shouldn't have any issues in harsh sunlight. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Poco F4 has stereo speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos for a superior sound quality experience. It is even IP53 rated for dust and water resistance. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, similar to the iQOO Neo 6. The good thing is that the company bundles a 67W fast charger with the phone. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery. The Poco F4 will cost you Rs 27,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52s

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is also a good option that packs a Snapdragon 778G chip. Users will get more or less the same performance with this Samsung phone in comparison to the Nothing phone. It can take some striking photos in daylight with a good dynamic range. It even has IP67 water resistant rating, which gives the Samsung Galaxy A52s an edge over other devices. This is one feature that you will hardly see in the segment and is pretty important. This one has a 6.5-inch AMOLED HDR 10+ screen with 800nits of brightness. However, the biggest downside of this device is that Samsung is shipping a very slow 15W charger in the box, which might disappoint some users. The device has support for 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is priced at Rs 27,360 on Amazon.

Nothing Phone 1: Is it worth buying?

The Nothing Phone 1 is a value-for-money smartphone. But, it will cost you slightly more than some of the phones that are mentioned above. The customers who pre-ordered the device will be able to buy the Nothing phone for less than Rs 30,000.

The Nothing Phone 1 has one of the best cameras in the segment and will likely be loved by photography enthusiasts. The 5G phone packs a vivid 120Hz OLED display with 1,200nits of peak brightness and HDR 10+ support. This one has a new Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, which can offer good general and gaming (basic graphics settings) performance as well. One of the key selling points of the device is its unique back panel design that lights up when for various smartphone functions. It has a big enough 4,500mAh battery that has support for 33W fast charge as well.

One of the downsides of the smartphone is that it doesn't come with a charger and case. So, you will have to spend extra on that. The device is even a tad heavy. Also, the flat sides and broad display make it a bit difficult to use the handset with one hand.