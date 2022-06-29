Nothing Phone (1) black colour design render leaked ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) will launch in two colour options, according to the latest leak. The company has already revealed the Nothing Phone (1)'s design ahead of its launch on July 12. It has a transparent glass shell which sits above the white sheet that covers the internal components of the Phone (1). According to a new leak, the Nothing Phone (1) will launch in a black colour option as well.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has uploaded a design render of the Nothing Phone (1) black colour option. Instead of the white metal sheet, the new renders show the phone's internal components being covered by a layer of black sheet. The Phone (1) also has multiple LED strips, which the company calls a Glyph interface. The 900 individual LEDs light up whenever the user gets a call or notification. The lights are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound, letting the user know who is calling without looking at the screen. The same can be done for notifications, charging status, etc.

Some other specifications and details of the Phone (1) have leaked as well. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. Nothing is said to launch the device in three storage options. The phone will launch the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for $397 (roughly Rs 31,300), according to the leaked pricing details. There will also be an 8GB + 256GB variant, which is said to be priced at $419 (roughly Rs 33,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage option will be priced at $456 (roughly Rs 35,900).

The Nothing Phone (1) will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will have uniform bezels around the display and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The cutout will house a 16MP front camera.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-camera setup. The device will house a 50MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide camera. Nothing is also said to pack a 4500 mAh battery in the Phone (1). The device will support 45W fast charging but users will have to buy a charger separately. In addition to this, the phone will support wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Lastly, Phone (1) will run Nothing OS out of the box, which is based on Android 12. Nothing Phone (1) pre-order is live and will be available for purchase soon via Flipkart.