Nothing Phone (1) camera details teased; tipped to feature 33W fast charging

Nothing Phone (1) launch event will be hosted on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the company has started teasing some of the key Nothing Phone (1) specifications and features. The latest teasers reveal some key details about the camera setup.

Nothing revealed that the Phone (1)'s rear camera would feature an ultrawide camera sensor. The official design, which was revealed last month, showed that the Phone (1) has a dual-camera setup. Reports claimed that the device will feature a 50MP main camera sensor and a 16MP ultrawide sensor. Nothing's latest teaser on its official YouTube account confirms that the second camera will be an ultrawide shooter. The ultrawide camera will also shoot macro images, suggesting support for auto-focus.

In addition to this, the company also confirmed that the Phone (1) will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is rumoured to feature a 120Hz OLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

According to the rumour mill, the Phone (1) will support 45W fast charging. However, it looks like the charging speed will be slightly slower. A listing of the Nothing Phone (1) revealed that the Phone (1) will support 33W fast charging. The company will not include the charger in the box.

Nothing has confirmed that Phone (1) will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The device will reportedly launch in three storage options. It will have 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is rumoured to pack a 4500 mAh battery. It will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. The Phone (1) will also feature an aluminium metal frame made out of recycled materials.

The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is expected to be under Rs 30,000. It is rumoured to launch globally for $397 (roughly Rs 31,600).