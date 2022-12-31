Nothing Phone (1) can be bought under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, here’s how 

Today is the last day of Flipkart Year end sale. Flipkart is offering tons of deals on smartphones, including the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1) among others. If you are looking for a bankable phone under Rs 30,000, you should consider the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, the price of the Nothing Phone (1) is now down to Rs 29,999. With offers and discounts, the Nothing Phone (1) can be bought under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart.

Here is how the deal works

The Nothing Phone (1), which was launched at Rs 32,999, is listed at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. However, if you have a Bank of Baroda card, you can get the device at a discount of Rs 2000. Similarly, if you buy the device using your Federal Bank Card, you can get an instant discount of Rs 3000. To further sweeten the deal, you can exchange your old and get up to Rs 17,500 in return. However, this isn't the final value of your old device. You may or may not get the exact mentioned value. For instance, if you have an old Samsung phone, you can get up to Rs 10,000 in exchange. All the deals clubbed together bring the price down to Rs 16,000.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display high refresh rate of 120Hz, haptic touch motors, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. The phone houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, you do not get the charger inside the box.

The smartphone is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are three variants in total: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There's no expandable storage support in this one.

In terms of the optics, the Nothing Phone (1) features a dual-camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor along with 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole punch display for selfies and video calls. The camera app includes various modes, such as macro, night mode on front and back, among others.

The Nothing Phone runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top, which offers a stock Android experience. The company promises to offer 3 years of Android support and 4 years of security patches every 2 months. Some of the other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, face unlock support and much more.



