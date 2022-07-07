Nothing Phone (1) confirmed to come with in-display fingerprint scanner

The Nothing Phone 1 will get an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Ahead of the official launch on July 12, the company has revealed its design and the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, but we are getting new information each day. The phone may also get Face Unlock support, though the details remain unclear. Nothing founder Carl Pei had revealed that the upcoming phone is designed to rival Apple iPhones, which do not include a fingerprint sensor anymore. Its latest iPhone SE 2022 model, however, gets a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

The distinct feature of the Nothing Phone (1) will be its glowing, which the company refers to as the Glyph interface. The back panels get LED lights that light up whenever the phone gets a notification and call. Customers may also get the option to tweak the lighting settings. However, the phone does not support the light colour change option.

Apart from that, rumours point out that the Nothing Phone (1) will get a 50-megapixel primary camera and a USB-C port for charging. It may support wireless charging, which we saw on the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds. Users will reportedly be able to record 4K videos at 60fps. The Nothing Phone (1) also lacks a headphone jack.

In terms of prices, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to cost under Rs 30,000, though it may be priced relatively higher in global markets. If it is under Rs 30,000, the phone will compete against notable offerings like Poco F4 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Galaxy M53, and iQoo Neo 6 5G.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that customers with an HDFC Bank card will get an instant discount worth Rs 2,000 upon launch. The company is already taking pre-orders for its first smartphone ahead of its official launch.

