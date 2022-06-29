Nothing phone (1) confirmed to feature Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, here is how much it may cost in India

The Nothing phone (1)'s India launch event is just two weeks away and ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed one more key feature of the handset. The brand recently showed off the design of the Nothing phone, which confirmed some key details about it. Now, we know about the chipset that the device will be using and some of the users may not like it.

In an interview with Inputmag, the company's CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. This is a mid-range chipset, which might disappoint some users if the company decides to keep the price in the higher range. Pei is saying that this is a power-efficient chip and is capable of offering a good performance. He asserted that the use of the mid-range chip will also help balance cost.

The Nothing phone (1) is also confirmed to have support for wireless and reverse charging, a feature that is seen with phones that mostly cost more than Rs 50,000. The handset even has a unique design which the company is calling Glyph interface. The rear panel has a cool light system that is even customizable. The company has embedded 900 LEDs inside of the lines across the back that light up when the device receives notifications and for other use cases. So, the device isn't expected to be made available in India in the Rs 30,000 price range, something that previous leaks have suggested.

The cited source reported that the device could be priced under $500 (around Rs 39,500), according to several leaks. But, a report from Passionate Geekz claimed that the upcoming Nothing phone will come with a starting price of $397, which is around Rs 31,300 in India when converted.

We expect the Nothing phone (1) to be priced in the Rs 40,000 range keeping in mind the features it may offer. With this, the company could target popular phones such as the OnePlus 10R smartphone. For the same price, the company is said to offer 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The leak also claimed that the 256GB storage configuration would cost $419 (around Rs 33,000) and $456 (approximately Rs 35,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model.

The official India price of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed on July 12. It now remains to be seen how Nothing plans to sell its first smartphone by offering a mid-range Snapdragon chip. If the company values it right, then the Nothing phone (1) could be a hit.

Also Read | Apple supplier Foxconn to hire more people, offer bonuses as Apple gears up for iPhone 14 launch

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M32 gets price cut in India by Rs 2,000 is it worth buying?

Also Read | Billionaire Elon Musk now has 100 million followers on Twitter