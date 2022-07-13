Nothing Phone (1) FAQ: 10 important questions, answered

Nothing Phone (1) has been finally unveiled in India and worldwide. The first smartphone from Carl Pei-headed, London-based tech company, has been officially launched for a starting price of Rs 32,999, which goes up to Rs 38,999. In total, the Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB and two colour options: white and black.

Since the Nothing Phone (1) has been officially unveiled, consumers have a lot of questions on their minds. Some of them include: how the LEDs work, whether these lights compromise the battery life, discount offers, prices, camera performance, and much more. In this piece, we try to answer 10 important questions about the Nothing Phone. So, here's a closer look and everything you should know before buying the Nothing Phone (1).

--What is the Glyph interface?

Nothing has been teasing Glyph interface or pattern since the time it started teasing the Phone (1). The Glyph interface is basically lights customised with tunes that users can set as ringtones and notification sounds. The phone offers 10 Glyph patterns and users can choose either one of them or set a specific tune for a specific contact. Users can also disable the Glyph interface from the settings menu, anytime they want.

--How do the LED lights work?

It is simple. Users will simply need to head to the Glyph setting in the notification panel and select the ringtone. Interestingly, these lights not only work as ringtones but also alert when there's a new notification from any app, be it Twitter or Instagram. These LED lights also light up when you ask Google Assistant to perform an action and also during charging. These LEDs also double up as fill lights while shooting in limited lighting.

--Do LEDs compromise the battery?

With the limited time with the Nothing Phone (1), I believe the company has optimized the battery and software really well. So, no. These LEDs do not eat up the battery much or compromise the battery performance, as I expected. Kudos!

--How is the camera performance?

The Nothing Phone (1) offers just two cameras at the back and a single camera sensor on the front. With just limited time with the phone, I found the camera performance to be quite good. I mean, it gets the work done for sure. The primary camera is able to capture decent photos with a pretty good amount of detail and close to the original colours. I will share more details about the Nothing Phone (1)'s cameras in the full review in the days to come. Stay tuned!

--Is there a charger in the box?

No, the Nothing Phone (1) doesn't include a charging brick in the box. The retail box includes a Type C cable. The company is selling the charger separately. In India, you can buy the Nothing power adapter for Rs 2499. Consumers pre-booking the phone can grab the charging brick for Rs 1499. The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

--Is there a cover in the box?

No, the Nothing Phone (1) box doesn't include a phone cover. So, users will need to spend extra bucks to buy a clear case for the phone, so the phone is protected and the design is also clearly visible.

--What is the price of Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants. The base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models, with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

--Is there a special offer for buyers pre-booking the phone?

Yes, there's a special offer. Customers who pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (1) will be able to get the phone for an introductory price of Rs 31,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), Rs 34,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) and Rs 37,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage). The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on both credit and debit cards. The offer is available only for pre-order customers.

--When will Nothing Phone (1) go on sale?

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on open sale at 7PM IST on July 21 on Flipkart. The company hasn't revealed any details about the offline availability.

--Is Nothing Phone (1) worth the hype?

As mentioned in the first impressions, the Nothing Phone (1) is a fun device to use and defiantly breaks the monotony that has covered the smartphone industry for a long time now. The smartphone offers a unique design, decent cameras and performance, stock Android experience and superb battery life with just a few areas of improvement. Stay tuned to our full review of the Nothing Phone (1) to understand if the Nothing Phone is worth its price or should you opt for one of the competition devices like the OnePlus Nord 2T, iQOO Neo 6, Poco F4 5G or others.

Also Read | 5G phones launching in India in July 2022: Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy M13, and more

Also Read | WhatsApp head issues warning to users, Indians using app on Android must take note