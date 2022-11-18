Nothing Phone (1) gets a price cut by Rs 6500 on Flipkart, here is how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (1) has received a price cut on Twitter. The phone with the most innovative design is selling at a discount of almost Rs 6500. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched at Rs 32,999. The price of the phone was hiked by Rs 1000 in July. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first-ever product launched by the Carl Pei-led company. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Here is how the deal works

The Nothing Phone(1) is now priced at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart. The device was previously priced at Rs 33,999. However, it is listed at a discount of almost Rs 6500. Additionally, buyers can get a discount of 10 per cent if the payment is made using the PNB credit card or Federal Bank card. To further sweeten the deal, the buyers can trade in their old phone and get up to Rs 11,500 as an exchange value. However, it is important to note that the value of the old phone will depend on the phone's condition, year and brand.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit OLED panel, which supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's no expandable storage support. It runs on an Android-based Nothing OS out of the box.



The Nothing Phone (1) is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, you will not get a charger inside the box . The charger for the Nothing Phone is available separately for Rs 2499.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (1) features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16- megapixel shooter.