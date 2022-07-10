Nothing Phone (1) India launch this week, 5 phones it will rival

Nothing's most anticipated Phone (1) smartphone will launch in India and globally on July 12. Ahead of the official launch, the UK-based tech company that introduced its first TWS earbuds - Nothing Ear (1) last year, has already shared some details about its first smartphone.

Nothing has so far revealed that the device will feature a flamboyant glowing rear panel, and it will draw power from the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC by Qualcomm, which already features in Motorola Edge 30. The latter retails in India for Rs 27,000, therefore, giving us an idea of the Nothing phone's price range.

If our estimates are right, the phone will be priced between Rs 27,000 to Rs 35,000 - depending on the storage variants. It also means that the Nothing Phone (1) will have to rival some notable devices from Poco, Motorola, and iQoo to make a mark.

Here's a look at five smartphones the Nothing Phone (1) will compete against:

Poco F4 5G (review): The Poco F4 5G has a lot to offer for a price of Rs 28,000. It comes with a glass back, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, 67W fast charging, and a reliable selfie camera. Apart from the software experience, the phone is totally recommendable for customers looking for an all-rounder experience. Motorola Edge 30 (review): The Edge 30 is one of the slimmest smartphones in the market that also offers a rich viewing experience with its pOLED display. It also takes sharp photos with the OIS-enabled camera. Although it does not get super-fast charging like F4 5G, users can enjoy 33W charging output, which is decent if not best. Vivo V23 5G: Launched earlier this year, the Vivo V23 5G has a lot to offer when it comes to selfies. The phone also features a sleek design that may attract many young customers. However, it does not come with an IP rating, and there is a decent amount of bloatware on the smartphone, which makes the initial user experience cluttered. But aside from the software performance, it offers great cameras, which Nothing Phone 1 will need to perfect. iQoo Neo 6 5G (review): Similar to Poco F4 5G, the iQoo Neo 6 offers an all-rounder performance. The phone is also designed for customers who enjoy mobile gaming, which is a lot of young customers in India. In that case, the Nothing Phone (1) needs to ensure an acceptable range of performance to attract young customers. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: The Galaxy M52 launched in India last year and comes with Android 11. However, the phone has a lot to offer, and it costs barely approx Rs 25,000 in India (currently). It offers good selfie camera performance and a decent amount of power with the Snapdragon 778G SoC. As mentioned, the Nothing Phone (1) will come with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC - a boosted version of the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Naturally, the Galaxy M52 5G may attract some customers as it gets a similar processing power but a cheaper price tag.

