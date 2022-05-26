Nothing Phone (1): Launch date, price, specifications and everything we know so far

Nothing Phone (1) launch event could take place very soon. The company has confirmed that its first smartphone based on Android will debut in the summer of 2022. However, the official launch date is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has started churning out some key details of the Nothing Phone (1) ahead of its official debut.

From its rumoured launch date to the Nothing Phone (1) specifications, here is everything we know so far.

Nothing Phone (1) launch date

Nothing, during its recent keynote, revealed that the Phone 1 will debut worldwide in Summer 2022. At the time, the company did not confirm the official launch date. However, a recent leak revealed the Nothing Phone 1 launch date, which is said to be July 21.

Nothing Phone (1) price

At the keynote earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei did hint at offering a premium smartphone experience. This suggests that the Phone (1)'s price could be above $600. However, a report by All Round PC suggests that the Phone (1) price in Europe could be around EUR 500 (roughly Rs 41,400). We can expect the Indian pricing to be lower as smartphone prices in Europe are typically higher due to local taxes. That being said, we would suggest waiting for some official details to get some clarity on the pricing.

Nothing announced the pricing of the Ear (1), the company's first TWS, before its official launch event. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if the Phone (1)'s price is also announced in a similar fashion.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing has started teasing some key details about the design of the Phone (1). The smartphone is expected to feature a semi-transparent design, similar to the Ear (1) TWS. Pei also hinted that the Phone (1) could support wireless charging.

The company has confirmed that the Phone (1) will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset at heart. Rumours suggest that the Phone (1) could draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which was unveiled recently.

In addition to this, we also know that the Phone (1) will come with Nothing OS out of the box. The custom skin is based on Android 12 and is claimed to offer a clean, minimal, yet feature-rich user experience.

Some vague rumours have claimed that the Phone (1) will sport a 6.43-inch 90Hz display and a 50MP/ 64MP triple-camera setup. There will also be a 4500 mAh battery under the hood, according to some reports. However, we suggest taking these leaked specs with a truckload of salt.

Assuming that the leaked launch date is true, we can expect the Phone (1) India launch date to be announced very soon. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in India alongside the global launch. It will be available for purchase exclusively via the e-commerce platform Flipkart.