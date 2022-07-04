Nothing Phone (1) launch in India next week and here's everything confirmed so far

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch in India as well as the global market next week on July 12. This is the first smartphone by the London-based Carl Pei-headed tech company. Previously, Nothing launched ear (1) wireless earbuds for a price tag of Rs 6,999. Going by the design, which has already been revealed by the company, the Nothing Phone (1) will bring an iPhone 12-like form factor which means a boxy design and also a similar-looking dual rear camera system. The design, though, will be inspired by the ear (1)'s transparent design strategy.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India (expected)

Ahead of the launch, a lot of details about the Nothing Phone (1) have been tipped, including the price. Though some rumours suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will compete with iPhones, others suggest that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000, which is much lower than some of the latest iPhone models. The exact pricing or variants are yet to be revealed.

Nothing Phone (1) launch date, livestream

The tech company will host a virtual launch event on the slated date at 16:00 BST, which is around 8:30PM IST. The launch event will be hosted on the company website, YouTube channel, as well as social media platforms.

Nothing has already revealed a lot about the Nothing Phone (1) including the design, the processor, and more ahead of the official launch. Here let's take a quick look at everything that the company has revealed about the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) so far.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications, features confirmed

-The design first. The design is surely going to be one of the biggest highlights of the Nothing Phone (1). The upcoming smartphone will pack a transparent design just like its ear (1) with LED lights that alert users when there's a new notification or call, and even, show the battery charge status. The transparent design doesn't mean that the internals are visible. Instead, the rear panel is designed in a way that looks a lot like the internals of the device are visible. The design is surely something that we haven't seen on any phone before.

-One of the most important things about the Nothing Phone (1) is the notification LEDs, which are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound. These notification LEDs will let users know who is calling, alert them when there's a new notification, show the charging status, and more. The company has revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will let users pair individual contacts with ringtones, each with a Glyph pattern. It will also allow them to change the pattern for individual contact.

-The tech company has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset and not a Snapdragon 800 series chip. There are a few other phones that also come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC, including the Motorola Edge 30.

-The Nothing Phone (1), as already confirmed by the company, will run on Android 12 based on Nothing OS. The company recently rolled out the Nothing launcher beta version that looks quite clean, much like iOS and also, to some extent, OxygenOS.

-Though the sale date hasn't been confirmed yet, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart. The tech giant hasn't yet revealed anything about its offline sales strategy.

