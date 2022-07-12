Nothing Phone (1) launch today: Launch time, livestream link, expected price in India and specifications

Nothing Phone (1) India launch is set for today. The company will host the Nothing Phone (1) launch event in London and Indians will be able to watch it virtually. This is the first smartphone from the Carl Pei-headed tech brand and second product. The first one is the ear (1) that was released last year.

Ahead of the official launch, the company revealed most of the key details about the Nothing Phone (1) including its design, LED lights, camera module, and some of the key specifications. Other details have been tipped by various leaks and rumours circulating on the internet. Hours before the launch, here's a closer look at everything we know about the Nothing Phone (1) so far.

Nothing Phone (1) launch time

Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch in India as well as the global market today. The launch event will begin at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM BST (which is around 8:30PM IST).

Nothing Phone (1) livestream link

Nothing Phone (1) launch event will be streamed on the company's official website and social media channels. We will update the story once the YouTube link is live.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications (confirmed and expected)

-The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by Snapdragon 778+ SoC processor. Possibly with atleast 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

-The phone will run on Nothing OS with the latest Android version out of the box.

-The smartphone is said to come packed with an AMOLED screen. On the front there will be a punch hole design and slim bezels all around.

-The company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) includes a dual rear camera system on the back with a 50-megapixel primary lens. On the front, there will be a single camera for selfies and video calls.

-Leaks suggest that there will not be a charger in the box. One of the leaks also suggested that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

-The Nothing Phone (1) will include LED lights on the rear panel, which will light up when there's a new notification. One of the teasers also revealed that these LED lights will act as a fill light during photo shots.

-The company has already revealed the white colour option. One of the tipsters leaked the black version as well, but the company hasn't confirmed the version yet.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India (expected)

Nothing Phone (1)'s official price hasn't been revealed yet. However, rumours and leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) price in India will be set to somewhere around Rs 30,000. If that's the case, the phone will go against the OnePlus Nord 2T, iQOO Neo 6, among others. The final price will be revealed tomorrow at the launch event.

Nothing Phone (1) sale

The sale date hasn't been revealed yet, but once released, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase on Flipkart.