Nothing Phone (1) launching in summer with Nothing OS, Snapdragon chip

Nothing Phone has been officially confirmed by the London-based consumer tech company at a global event on Wednesday evening. Founder Carl Pei revealed that the first phone from the brand will be called Nothing Phone (1). This is the second product by the company. The first is the Nothing ear (1).

Pei also revealed the launch timeline of the much-awaited Nothing Phone. He said that the smartphone will launch this summer, which includes months from June and September. However, a past report suggests that the Nothing phone will go official in April. No specific launch date/month has been revealed yet.

Nothing Phone (1) features

The company has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform, but it hasn't yet revealed which chipset will be used. If the company targets the premium segment, we can expect the device to use a Snapdragon 800 series processor, but there's no clarity on that aspect yet.

One of the most interesting things about the Nothing phone will definitely be the operating system. The smartphone will run on Nothing OS on top of Android. It is safe to assume that it will come with Google's latest Android 12 OS just like most phones launching right now.

Nothing revealed that its operating system "is built on an open and seamless ecosystem that will effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products and products from other world-leading brands".

"Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials, where every byte has a purpose. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. A coherent interface, the hardware seamlessly integrates with software through bespoke fonts, colours, graphical elements and sounds," the company further added.

The first preview of Nothing OS will be available through its launcher, which will be available to download on select smartphone models from April.

No further details about the design or specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) have been confirmed. Rumours and leaks, however, suggest that the upcoming smartphone, just like its ear (1), will pack a see-through design. The company hasn't revealed any details about what the Nothing phone will look like.

The company hasn't revealed any details about the India launch of the Nothing Phone (1) yet. However, since its first product, Nothing ear (1), was launched in the country alongside the global release, we can expect the same for the phone as well. In other words, Nothing Phone (1) may go official in India come summer alongside the global release.