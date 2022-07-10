Nothing Phone (1) launching tomorrow: Price in India, specs, design and other details

Nothing Phone (1) is finally launching. The upcoming smartphone is all set to launch in India as well as the global market on July 12. Indian consumers will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch event on the company website, social media and YouTube channels. The event will begin at 16:00 BST, which is roughly around 8:30PM IST.

Ahead of the launch, the London-based tech giant has revealed almost everything about the Nothing Phone (1). Meanwhile, rumours and leaks circulation on the internet for a long time have also hinted at the price of Nothing Phone (1). Let's take a quick look at everything we know about the Nothing Phone (1) so far.

Nothing Phone (1) design

One of the key highlights of the Nothing Phone (1) is its design. The company has already revealed the complete design of the Nothing Phone (1). It appears that the smartphone's design is inspired by that of the ear (1), which was unveiled last year and is the company's first product. This means, just like ear (1), the Nothing Phone (1) will come packed with a transparent design. The company teased the white version of the phone, while some rumours and leaks also suggest a black colour model, which the company hasn't revealed yet. Going by the teasers, the Nothing Phone (1) looks quite like the iPhone 12 with dual camera setup and boxy design.

The Nothing Phone (1) will include LED lights at the back, which will glow when there are new notifications. In fact, the company also said that one will be able to set specific ringtones and LED settings for specific contacts. The Glyph patterns, which is what the company calls these LED lights, are customized so LED lights and tune play together.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

- Nothing Phone (1) will include dual rear cameras on the back panel that also incorporate LED lights and a wireless charging pad.

-Some of the latest leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will not include a charger in the box.

-The smartphone is tipped to incorporate an under display fingerprint sensor.

-The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC. Leaks suggest that the phone will come with atleast 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

-On the software front, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected t come with the latest Android operating system built on top of NothingOS, which offers more of a stock Android experience.

-The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The company hasn't confirmed these details yet.

-On the front, the Nothing Phone (1) is said to include a hole punch display, which will include the front camera. The specs of the front camera haven't been revealed yet.

- The Nothing Phone (1) is also rumoured to come with a higher refresh rate and an AMOLED panel.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India

While the company is yet to confirm the Nothing Phone (1) price in India and the global market, rumours have already revealed details related to the pricing. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the Nothing Phone (1) will be priced around Rs 30,000. The exact pricing and variants will be revealed on July 12.

Nothing Phone (1) sale date

Nothing Phone (1) will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The sale date hasn't been revealed yet. The smartphone is currently up for pre-orders. The company hasn't revealed if it has partnered with any other e-commerce platforms to sell the Nothing Phone (1).