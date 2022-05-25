Nothing Phone (1) may arrive on July 21, expected to be priced under Rs 40,000

Carl Pei's Nothing has officially teased the design of their first ever smartphone Nothing Phone (1). Earlier this year, the company confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone (1). Ever since then, many design mavericks have created renders of the smartphone in line with the Ear(1), Nothing's first TWS earbuds. The TWS features a transparent case, so it was safer to assume that the phone too might include a transparent or a translucent rear panel which will provide a glimpse into the insides of the Nothing Phone (1).

The current designs of the Nothing Phone shared by Carl Pei aren't too different from the designs shared by the tipster previously. The translucent panel remains the point of commonality between the previously leaked renders of the phone and the design shared by Pei.

'When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same. Of course, the industry is optimising everything they do, year on year, trying to squeeze the most performance they can out of the smallest space.' 'When you look inside almost any Android phone, they're almost all exactly the same, Nothing, head of design Tom Howard told the Wallpaper.The idea behind including a translucent panel is to let the users view components that a smartphone user has never seen before.

Nothing Phone (1): Launch date and expected price

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch in the global market on July 21. The report does not reveal whether the smartphone will go on sale on the said date or not. The source has also claimed that the smartphone will be priced around EUR 500, which loosely translates to Rs 41,000 in India. None of this has been confirmed by the company, but the phone will definitely arrive sometime in July.



Nothing Phone (1): Expected specifications

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a 6.43 inch display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to run Android 12 out of the box. The phone could also come with wireless charging support.