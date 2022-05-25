scorecardresearch
Nothing Phone (1) may arrive on July 21, expected to be priced under Rs 40,000

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a 6.43 inch display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

Story highlights
  • Carl Pei has teased the design of the Nothing Phone (1).
  • The current designs of the Nothing Phone shared by Carl Pei aren’t too different from the designs shared by the tipster previously.
  • Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch in the global market on July 21.

